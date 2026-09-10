Recognize him? Deputies work to identify child's remains in Rockdale County

article

The Brief Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a young child whose skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area in Rockdale County. DNA testing revealed the child was estimated to be between 6 and 7 years old, the sheriff's office said. Forensic artists have generated composite renderings depicting what the young boy may have looked like.



Deputies are seeking information from the public to help identify a young boy whose skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in Rockdale County.

What we know:

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said the skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near Honey Creek Road and Tucker Mill Road on Nov. 14, 2025.

DNA testing confirmed the remains belong to a male child of Sub-Saharan ancestry, believed to have been between 6 and 7 years old, authorities added.

At the time he was found, the child was wearing a long-sleeved shirt and boys' shorts, the sheriff's office said.

A National Center for Missing & Exploited Children forensic artist released facial approximation images showing what the boy may have looked like.

What we don't know:

The child's identity and cause of death remain unknown.

Authorities have not publicly identified how long the remains had been in the wooded area prior to their discovery in late 2025.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the boy's identity or the active investigation is asked to immediately contact Investigator L. Smith with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 770-278-8044 or via email at Lea.Smith@RockdaleCountyGA.gov.