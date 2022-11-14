‘Reckless’ driver doing donuts kills store employee in Tucker parking lot

Police say a "reckless" driver struck and killed a man in the parking lot of a shopping center on Lavista Road last week. FOX 5 has learned that man was an employee at a store inside the plaza, trying to stop the driver before someone got hurt.

Just across the parking lot from Hollywood Feed, a pet supply store in Tucker, tire prints remain on the pavement marking the location of the November 9th fatal hit-and-run accident. According to police, the driver was doing donuts in the parking lot when he struck the store employee as he attempted to flee. Police say the employee was taken to an area hospital but a spokesperson for Hollywood Feed confirmed he died Thursday from his injuries.

"I’m completely astonished that anyone would do such a thing…I mean the staff there are very friendly, they’re courteous and I know that they were probably just coming out for the wellbeing of the other customers and other shoppers," Hollywood Feed customer Alexis Lindsey said.

Lindsey is a frequent customer of the store. She said she was shocked to learn what happened to the employee she recalled interacting with many times while picking up supplies for her dog Annabelle.

"It’s very disheartening to hear...that’s a horrible thing to happen at any time and especially during the holidays," Lindsey said. "(He was) very friendly, always welcoming, he always would say hi to Annabelle, so it’s just really sad to hear that this happened to him," she continued.

Police found and arrested the suspect nearby the scene shortly after. They have not identified the suspect or shared any additional details about possible charges.

A spokesperson for Hollywood Feed released the following statement:

"We are heartbroken over the loss of one of our Hollywood Feed team members. On Wednesday of last week, there was a tragic incident in the parking lot outside of our Tucker, Georgia store. Our team member was critically injured during this incident and sadly passed on Thursday evening due to the injuries he suffered.

"This remains an active police investigation and our team has been working with local law enforcement. When appropriate we will share any additional details and at their guidance. We request that all inquiries be directed to the DeKalb County Police.

"We request that everyone respect the privacy of his wife, his family and our employees as they grieve from this horrific loss."