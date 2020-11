Turkey Pot Pie recipe:

3 cups Turkey

1.5 cups Veggies

½ cups Gravy

In 10” Round Pie Crust

Instruction:

Advertisement

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Combine veggies and gravy in a bowl. Place mixture on the bottom of the pie crust. Layer with turkey and cover with crust.

Bake for 30 minutes at 425F and enjoy!