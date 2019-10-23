Recipe: Steak and wild rice soup

Each week, we challenge Dr. BBQ to come up with recipes using ingredients that tie in to the teams playing on FOX’s Thursday Night Football. This week’s game is in Minnesota, and if you have a taste for something warm and hearty, he's got just what the doctor ordered.

The wild rice blend works much better than straight wild rice in this soup, and the blend is available at most grocery stores.

INGREDIENTS:

4 tablespoon butter, divided

1 pound Strip Steak

1 medium yellow Onion cut into small dice

1 ribs celery, cut into small dice

2 medium carrots, cut into small dice

8 ounces baby bella mushrooms, sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

¼ cup flour

1 quart vegetable stock

1 quart beef stock

1 cup wild rice blend

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon dried thyme leaves

INSTRUCTIONS:

Melt half of the butter in a Dutch oven over medium high heat.

Advertisement

Season the steak with salt and pepper. Put the steak in the pot and cook it for 2 to 3 minutes until golden brown. Flip the steak and cook another 2 to 3 minutes until golden brown on the second side. Transfer the steak to a cutting board and set aside.

Add the remaining butter to the pan. Add the onion, celery, carrots, mushrooms and garlic. Mix well. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes until the onions and celery are soft.

Meanwhile cut the steak into half-inch cubes, then set aside.

Add the flour and mix. Cook for a minute until it is incorporated. Add both of the stocks, the salt, pepper and thyme. Cover and bring to a low simmer.

Add the rice and the cut-up steak. Return to a simmer.

Cook for about one hour, covered stirring occasionally until the steak and the rice are tender. Check for salt and add if needed.

Makes about 10 servings