Recall for hard-boiled eggs produced in Georgia expands

A Georgia-based company has expanded its recall to include all of its hard-boiled eggs products due to the possibility of Listeria contamination.

Almark Foods has voluntarily recalled the products after one death and at least seven illnesses were linked to their product by federal safety investigators.

So far, seven people across five states have contracted Listeria monocytogenes infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked the cases to hard-boiled eggs and then issued a warning earlier this week.

The CDC is investigating the outbreak alongside the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as public health and regulatory officials from several states throughout the outbreak region.

As of Friday, there were cases reported in Florida, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. One death has been reported from an infection case in Texas, and four hospitalizations have been reported among the other six reported infections.

The FDA released the full list of hard-boiled eggs which are part of the recall. That list can be found by clicking here.

The latest on the investigation by the CDC can be found by clicking here.

