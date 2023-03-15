Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County

Watch: Disney unveils ‘real lightsaber’ at South by Southwest

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
Fox TV Stations

Disney unveils 'real' light saber at SXSW

"I'm holding a real light saber!" Here's why the chief of Disney's theme parks has the "coolest job in the world."

A Disney executive showed off why he has "the coolest job in the world" at the opening day of South by Southwest.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro took the stage in Austin, Texas, and turned on what appeared to be a real lightsaber, the fictional energy sword used in the Star Wars franchise.

"I still cannot believe that this thing exists, but it does," D’Amaro said. "Like I said, I have the coolest job in the world. I’m holding a real light saber!"

D’Amaro said the new toy is part of the interactive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience at Walt Disney World in Florida.

READ MORE: SXSW 2023: The people, films and events coming to Austin

South by Southwest, better known as SXSW and South By, is an annual convergence of music, tech, film and media festivals and conferences in Austin.

Keynote speakers this year include actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Scottish actress Tilda Swinton, William Shatner of Star Trek fame, and members of the NASA team that launched the James Webb Space Telescope in December 2021, FOX 7 reports.

This year’s event is from March 10-19.