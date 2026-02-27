Falcons fire assistant coach LaTroy Lewis amid sexual assault allegations

article

The Brief The Atlanta Falcons dismissed assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis on Friday, just two weeks after his hiring was announced. Team officials stated they were aware of allegations against Lewis and spent Friday morning gathering information before making the decision. Lewis, a former NFL player, joined the Falcons after coaching stints at Toledo and the University of Michigan.



What they're saying:

The Falcons announced the decision Friday afternoon in a one-line statement. Earlier in the day, the team said they were aware of allegations against Lewis and were gathering information.

Dig deeper:

The Ann Arbor Police Department in Michigan confirmed to FOX 5 that detectives are investigating Lewis after allegations of sexual assault. Police said the alleged assault took place on Dec. 25, 2024, while Lewis worked for the University of Michigan.

What we don't know:

The exact allegations have not been released.

It is unclear when the Atlanta Falcons first learned of the allegations and when their investigation began.

The backstory:

On Feb. 10, the team announced they were hiring Lewis. He spent the 2025 season as the defensive line coach at Toledo after serving the previous three years at Michigan.

Lewis played defensive line at the University of Tennessee from 2013-2016, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. He then played two seasons in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans.