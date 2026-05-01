Real-life 'Rosie the Riveter' graduates after 80 years

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Mrs. Niblett receiving her diploma. (Credit: Pickens County Schools)

The Brief A 103-year-old woman who dropped out of school to help the war effort was finally awarded her high school diploma this week. Jo Edna Niblett served as a welder for B-29 bombers during World War II, contributing to the "Rosie the Riveter" legacy in Marietta. The surprise ceremony took place during a military enlistee event, honoring a lifetime of service that began more than eight decades ago.



A 103-year-old World War II veteran just received her high school diploma, more than 80 years after dropping out of school to become a real-life Rosie the Riveter.

Honored for serving:

Jo Edna Niblett was honored with an honorary diploma and walked across the stage Wednesday at a Pickens County graduation ceremony for students entering the military after graduation.

The backstory:

Niblett originally dropped out of the Pickens County school district during the war to work for Bell Aircraft in Marietta. She worked throughout the war welding B-29 bombers. Her work helped shape the outcome of the war and redefine the role of women in the workforce.

More than 80 years later, Pickens County Schools officials learned of her story and decided to honor her. The district invited Niblett, who now resides in a local retirement community, to attend the high school's Military Enlistee Ceremony, but she did not know she would be receiving her diploma.

What they're saying:

While giving Niblett her diploma, Superintendent Dr. Travis Thomas honored her service.

"This diploma represents more than academic achievement—it represents a lifetime of service, sacrifice, and strength," said Thomas. "Mrs. Niblett embodies the very best of our community and our country."