Real estate photographer robbed of camera equipment while driving in San Francisco

A Bay Area real estate photographer had around $7,000 in camera equipment stolen from his vehicle while he was driving Friday evening in San Francisco.

The brazen incident was all captured on video, thanks to a San Francisco man named Alex, who asked we don't use his last name, who was behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3 that recorded it all.

The victim, Ben, and his wife had just finished working at a property in San Francisco and were headed onto the Bay Bridge around 4:30 p.m. to capture the sunset behind the city from Treasure Island.

That's when a black Honda pulled alongside Ben and his wife. In seconds, an unidentified man smashes the back window of his vehicle, quickly grabbing a dark colored bag before jumping back into a Honda and getting away.

Inside the dark colored bag was a camera, drone, camera lens, video gear, camera flash and some other accessories. In total, Ben says the equipment is valued at about $7,000.

Knowing that his car had captured the robbery on video, Alex pulled over and exchanged contact information with the victims.

The driver of the Model 3 took to Twitter to share news of the robbery.

Alex also shared the video on Twitter, which has since gone viral.

Ben thinks he and has wife were targeted and were followed by the thieves. He filed a police report with the San Francisco police, who confirm a drone and camera equipment were stolen.

San Francisco police say they'll soon be assigning an investigator to the case.

In the mean time, a GoFundMe has been established to help Ben and his wife pay for the items that were stolen.