Ravens-Chiefs AFC Championship game weather forecast

Published 
NFL
FOX Weather

BALTIMORE, Md. - The East Coast is bracing for another storm that will bring a mix of rain and snow this weekend, especially to regions of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. 

By Sunday, a low-pressure system will slide northeast toward Baltimore, producing widespread rain with temperatures in the 40s. With that said, cold rain showers are expected throughout the game with the possibility of some snowflakes by the end of the game. 

With rain in the forecast for the AFC Championship game, both the Chiefs and the Ravens will need to consider fewer passing plays and utilize their running backs. 

GettyImages-1954084077.jpg

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, JAN 21: A general overall view of M&T Bank Stadium the AFC Divisional playoff game between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens on January 21, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

For the Ravens, MVP-hopeful Jackson has no problem getting the ball down the field himself but will likely need options from running backs Gus Edwards, Dalvin Cook and Justice Hill to step up. 

Ravens fans prep for AFC Championship

It's Purple Friday for Baltimore Ravens fans!

As for the Chiefs, ball handling will be crucial. Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will need to deliver the ball to the end zone should the rain become heavy enough to eliminate passing plays. 

Baltimore Ravens fans party ahead of AFC Championship Game

The team will play in the AFC title game this Sunday, and for the first time, the Baltimore Ravens will host the game on their home field at M&T Bank stadium.

The winner of this game will head to Super Bowl LVIII, where they will meet either the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers. 

