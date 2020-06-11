Rapper Scarface recovering 2 months after COVID-19 diagnosis: 'I am glad to be alive'

More than two months after he tested positive for COVID-19, Houston rapper Scarface says he is still recovering.

Scarface, whose real name is Brad Jordan, says he first started “feeling funny” on March 7.

“By the time the 15th of March got here, I was blood sick. Dead sick,” he says.

Scarface revealed his diagnosis to the public at the end of March during a livestream interview with his fellow Geto Boys group member Willie D. He said, "I've been to the point where I just felt like I was going to die."

During that March interview, Scarface, who is asthmatic and has suffered health issues in the past, said he was in and out of the hospital for three weeks.

Now, two months later, his recovery continues. He says the virus affected his kidneys, and he is now doing dialysis every day.

“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out. I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back,” he said.

He says he doesn’t have shortness of breath, but he still can’t walk a long distance.

“I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet," he says. "But I am glad to be alive."