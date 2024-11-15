Rapper JT performs with Clark Atlanta University marching band on school campus
ATLANTA - Rapper JT, known for her chart-topping hits, delivered a special performance featuring the Clark Atlanta University Mighty Marching Panthers. The event showcased a rendition of her song, "JT Coming," staged right on the university's campus.
The collaboration between the artist and the renowned marching band brought energy and excitement to the students and community. The Mighty Marching Panthers later shared their enthusiasm on social media, posting, "We love JT here at CAU."