Rapper JT performs with Clark Atlanta University marching band on school campus

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 15, 2024 9:41am EST
Clark Atlanta University band makes video appearance

The Clark Atlanta University Mighty Marching Panthers are featured in a new music video by rapper JT.

ATLANTA - Rapper JT, known for her chart-topping hits, delivered a special performance featuring the Clark Atlanta University Mighty Marching Panthers. The event showcased a rendition of her song, "JT Coming," staged right on the university's campus.

The collaboration between the artist and the renowned marching band brought energy and excitement to the students and community. The Mighty Marching Panthers later shared their enthusiasm on social media, posting, "We love JT here at CAU."