Rapper Calboy wanted for aggravated battery

article

A metro Atlanta rapper is wanted by police after they say he left another man with a broken leg and several other injuries.

Gwinnett police are searching for 23-year-old Calvin Woods of Marietta, known by his rapper name "Calboy."

According to investigators, Woods attacked a man at Rabbit Hill Park on May 4. The victim was left with a broken leg, facial lacerations, facial and torso bruises, and other injuries.

RELATED: Rapper Young Thug, associates arrested for RICO Act charges in Atlanta

Police say Woods' last known location was in Dacula, but his current whereabouts are not known. Detectives ask anyone with information that may lead to locating Woods to please come forward.

Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.

Advertisement

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.