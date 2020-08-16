Rapper 21 Savage donates laptops to DeKalb County students

article

One Atlanta rapper is stepping up to help bridge the technology gap for students set to start the school year with virtual learning.

Rapper 21 Savage donated laptops to DeKalb County students Saturday during an annual back-to-school drive at the Glenwood Road Flea Market in Decatur.

With masks in tow, volunteers handed out new bookbags, school supplies, and facemasks to the long line of students and parents.

The generous donation comes just in time, ahead of DeKalb County's new school year, which starts Monday.

The Atlanta rapper is no stranger to giving back to his community. This is his fifth annual back-to-school event known as Issa Back 2 School Drive.

Last year, around 2,300 students attended.

