Georgia man convicted of molesting 8-year-old girl fails to register as sex offender, sheriff says

Nearly three years after being released from prison for child molestation, a Georgia man is once again on the run, this time for failing to register as a sex offender.

Randy Robert Hosch is wanted by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Hosch is considered an absconded sex offender, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Dig deeper:

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Hosch was released on April 1, 2022, after serving time in the Coffee County Correctional Facility.

According to Madison County Superior Court records, Hosch admitted to child molestation and child cruelty in November 2011 involving a girl, who was 8 years old at the time.

According to the GDOC, Hosch previously served time for aggravated assault and multiple theft charges for a 2001 incident in Jackson County.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Investigator Bole at 770-307-3080 ext. 5811 or call the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-307-3122.