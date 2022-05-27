Police searching for Hiram man missing for months

article

Police in Hiram are searching for a man who has been missing for over three months.

Randall Smith was reported missing to police on Feb. 28, the Hiram Police Department said. His family and friends haven't seen since Smith since Feb. 18 and have no idea where he could be.

Smith, who is in his mid 40s, is known to frequent the Hiram and Rockmart areas.

Police describe Smith as 5-feet-7-inches tall, with a weight of 125 pounds, with black hair.

If you have any information that could help police find Smith, please call the Hiram Police Department at 770-943-3087 ext. 2011.