Police searching for missing 17-year-old Clayton County girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a missing teenager who disappeared Monday night.
Officials say 17-year-old Raliyah-Taylor Edwards-Holland was last seen Monday at 11:30 p.m. sitting in a red car in front of her home on the 700 block of Pointe Parkway in Jonesboro.
After Edwards-Holland drove off, she was not seen again.
Officials say the missing teen has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and behavioral disorder.
She's described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 130 pounds. She has long black braided hair and brown eyes.
Edwards-Holland was last seen wearing a pink jumpsuit.
If you know anything that could help police find the missing teenager, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.
