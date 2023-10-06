Expand / Collapse search

Raising a stein to the Falcons at Atlanta’s Der Biergarten

You know what pairs well with traditional German lederhosen, steins of beer, and delicious pretzels? Watching the Falcons on the big screens at Atlanta's Der Biergarten.

ATLANTA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be packed with Falcons fans this Sunday as the Dirty Birds take on the Houston Texans. But if you didn’t snag tickets to the game, don’t worry: there’s a place nearby with big screens, big tables, and very big steins full of beer!

We’re talking about Der Biergarten, of course — the popular German beer garden located at 300 Marietta Street Northwest (or about a half-mile from the stadium!). Right now, Der Biergarten is deep into Oktoberfest season, which it’s celebrating through Oct. 28 — and starting this weekend, the restaurant will also host Atlanta Falcons watch parties (something it also does during televised Atlanta United matches).

So let’s talk about the menu! With a name like Der Biergarten, you’d expect a lengthy beer list with plenty of German options, and you’d be correct. On the food side, expect favorites including wiener schnitzel, bratwurst, gulasch suppe, and sauerkraut — in other words, the best of German cuisine without actually having to board a plane! 

Since FOX 5 is your official Atlanta Falcons station — and we also love celebrating Oktoberfest here at Good Day Atlanta — we weren’t about to pass up a chance to hang out at Der Biergarten for a morning! Click here for more information on the Downtown Atlanta restaurant and click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning celebrating the Falcons, German-style!