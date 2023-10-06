Raising a stein to the Falcons at Atlanta’s Der Biergarten

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be packed with Falcons fans this Sunday as the Dirty Birds take on the Houston Texans. But if you didn’t snag tickets to the game, don’t worry: there’s a place nearby with big screens, big tables, and very big steins full of beer!

We’re talking about Der Biergarten, of course — the popular German beer garden located at 300 Marietta Street Northwest (or about a half-mile from the stadium!). Right now, Der Biergarten is deep into Oktoberfest season, which it’s celebrating through Oct. 28 — and starting this weekend, the restaurant will also host Atlanta Falcons watch parties (something it also does during televised Atlanta United matches).

So let’s talk about the menu! With a name like Der Biergarten, you’d expect a lengthy beer list with plenty of German options, and you’d be correct. On the food side, expect favorites including wiener schnitzel, bratwurst, gulasch suppe, and sauerkraut — in other words, the best of German cuisine without actually having to board a plane!

Since FOX 5 is your official Atlanta Falcons station — and we also love celebrating Oktoberfest here at Good Day Atlanta — we weren’t about to pass up a chance to hang out at Der Biergarten for a morning! Click here for more information on the Downtown Atlanta restaurant and click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning celebrating the Falcons, German-style!