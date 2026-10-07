Rabies vaccine baits to be dropped across northwest Georgia cities

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The Brief Federal wildlife officials are dropping rabies vaccine baits across northwest Georgia to stop the spread of raccoon rabies. Helicopters begin dropping baits on Wednesday, Oct. 7, while low-flying airplanes will begin drops around Oct. 20. The fish-scented baits target raccoons across 15 Georgia counties and seven cities to protect public health.



Federal wildlife officials are distributing over 500,000 oral rabies vaccine baits via air drop across northwest Georgia to prevent the disease from spreading.

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services program is dropping oral rabies vaccine baits across more than 7,000 square kilometers in northwest Georgia.

Low-flying airplanes and helicopters are distributing the fish-scented baits to vaccinate raccoons and other wild animals.

Helicopters begin baiting cities on Wednesday, Oct. 7, while airplane drops begin around Oct. 20.

Helicopter drops will last two to three days, and airplane distribution will take about one week.

The aerial baiting targets 15 counties: Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Pickens, Rabun, Towns, Union, Walker and Whitfield.

Helicopters will specifically cover the cities of Dalton, Lafayette, Rome, Calhoun, Fort Oglethorpe, Chickamauga and Tunnel Hill.

The program is part of a nationwide effort to halt the westward movement of raccoon rabies.

Federal officials are conducting the operation to address a public health and safety emergency.

What you can do:

Officials advise leaving intact baits alone so wild animals can find them.

If an intact bait is in the open, toss it deeper into the woods using gloves or a towel, then wash your hands immediately.

Do not try to take a bait away from a pet, as animals may bite out of instinct.

While the baits do not harm pets, eating many of them can cause an upset stomach.

Anyone who touches the liquid vaccine inside a bait should wash their hands right away and call their local health department.

Questions about the Wildlife Services Oral Rabies Vaccination Program can be directed to the USDA at 1-866-487-3297.