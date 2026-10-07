Rabies vaccine baits to be dropped across northwest Georgia cities
ATLANTA - Federal wildlife officials are distributing over 500,000 oral rabies vaccine baits via air drop across northwest Georgia to prevent the disease from spreading.
What we know:
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services program is dropping oral rabies vaccine baits across more than 7,000 square kilometers in northwest Georgia.
Low-flying airplanes and helicopters are distributing the fish-scented baits to vaccinate raccoons and other wild animals.
Helicopters begin baiting cities on Wednesday, Oct. 7, while airplane drops begin around Oct. 20.
Helicopter drops will last two to three days, and airplane distribution will take about one week.
The aerial baiting targets 15 counties: Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Pickens, Rabun, Towns, Union, Walker and Whitfield.
Helicopters will specifically cover the cities of Dalton, Lafayette, Rome, Calhoun, Fort Oglethorpe, Chickamauga and Tunnel Hill.
The program is part of a nationwide effort to halt the westward movement of raccoon rabies.
Federal officials are conducting the operation to address a public health and safety emergency.
What you can do:
Officials advise leaving intact baits alone so wild animals can find them.
If an intact bait is in the open, toss it deeper into the woods using gloves or a towel, then wash your hands immediately.
Do not try to take a bait away from a pet, as animals may bite out of instinct.
While the baits do not harm pets, eating many of them can cause an upset stomach.
Anyone who touches the liquid vaccine inside a bait should wash their hands right away and call their local health department.
Questions about the Wildlife Services Oral Rabies Vaccination Program can be directed to the USDA at 1-866-487-3297.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services program, which announced details of the oral rabies vaccination initiative alongside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Health.