Rabies alert: Raccoon tests positive after Snellville dog attack

The Brief A rabid raccoon attacked three dogs near Tree View Drive in Snellville on July 8, triggering a multiagency public health warning. Public health officials warn Snellville residents to stay away from animals behaving oddly, as the rabies virus is nearly always fatal if untreated. The three dogs involved are undergoing veterinary evaluations and strict rabies post-exposure management.



A raccoon tested positive for rabies after a dog attack in Snellville, prompting public health officials to issue an immediate warning for residents to avoid animals behaving oddly.

Rabid raccoon attack

What we know:

A raccoon tested positive for rabies after it was attacked by three dogs on July 8 near Tree View Drive in Snellville. The three dogs involved are currently undergoing veterinary evaluation and rabies post-exposure management, according to Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement and GNR Public Health. Officials advise all pet owners to make sure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. National Association of State Health Veterinarians guidelines state that unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal must face a strict four-month quarantine and receive a vaccination one month before release.

What is rabies?

Dig deeper:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that the rabies virus attacks the central nervous system and is almost always fatal in humans if left untreated. Early symptoms in humans include a fever, headache and general weakness or discomfort. Health officials urge anyone bitten or scratched by a stray or suspected rabid animal to seek immediate medical care and report the exposure. Unusual animal behavior can be reported to the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office.

Public health response

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the current health status of the three dogs or whether they were vaccinated against rabies at the time of the confrontation. It remains unknown if any other wild animals or pets in the Snellville area were exposed to the rabid raccoon before the attack occurred.

Protect your family

What you can do:

If you are bitten or scratched by a stray or suspected rabid animal, seek medical care immediately and tell your healthcare provider about the exposure. After seeking medical treatment, contact GNR Public Health at 770-339-4260 to speak with the on-call epidemiologist. To report an animal acting strangely and request a pickup, call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200, ext. 5576.