Rabid raccoon captured in Forsyth County, at least one dog exposed

A raccoon in Forsyth County has tested positive for rabies, according to Forsyth County Environmental Health.

The raccoon was captured July 16 in the Grad Cascades Subdivision. A dog in the area was exposed to the raccoon, according to a Facebook post.

There have been several reports of rabid animals in the metro Atlanta area over the last few months, including a rabid beaver that bit a girl swimming at Lake Lanier earlier this month.

Two people were also attacked in Buford on June 10 by a cat that tested positive for rabies.

And in April, a 9-year-old boy in Banks County was attacked by a bobcat with rabies.

Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease. It can spread to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal. Rabies is mostly found in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes.

If a person has been bitten by an animal that has rabies, they must receive a series of shots immediately. Once a rabies infection is established, there's no effective treatment and usually causes death.