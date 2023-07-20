Expand / Collapse search

Rabid raccoon captured in Forsyth County, at least one dog exposed

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY - A raccoon in Forsyth County has tested positive for rabies, according to Forsyth County Environmental Health.

The raccoon was captured July 16 in the Grad Cascades Subdivision. A dog in the area was exposed to the raccoon, according to a Facebook post.

There have been several reports of rabid animals in the metro Atlanta area over the last few months, including a rabid beaver that bit a girl swimming at Lake Lanier earlier this month. 

Two people were also attacked in Buford on June 10 by a cat that tested positive for rabies. 

And in April, a 9-year-old boy in Banks County was attacked by a bobcat with rabies. 

Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease. It can spread to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal. Rabies is mostly found in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes.  

If a person has been bitten by an animal that has rabies, they must receive a series of shots immediately. Once a rabies infection is established, there's no effective treatment and usually causes death. 