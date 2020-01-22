Rabid raccoon attacks Douglas County dog

Douglas County officials have a warning for people who live in the area of Bomar Road and Pope Road after a confirmed rabies attack.

Officials say on Thursday, Jan, 16, a raccoon attacked a dog in a neighborhood.

The next day, Animal Control officers captured the raccoon and said it tested positive for rabies.

The dog is now under a 45-day quarantine.

A second dog that may have been exposed is also under quarantine.

This is the first rabies case in Douglas County in 2020. Last year, there were five cases in the county.

If you see any wildlife or domesticated animals acting strangely, please call Animal Control at 770-942-5961.