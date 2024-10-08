'Quiet vacationing' on the rise, experts urge loud, guilt-free time off

In Brief Quiet vacationing involves secretly taking time off while staying on the clock. Over 25% of remote workers admit to taking unsanctioned breaks. Experts recommend loud vacationing to avoid burnout and improve well-being. Managers are encouraged to promote and model full disconnection during time off.



As the demand for work-life balance grows, two opposing trends in business and vacationing are emerging: "quiet vacationing" and "loud vacationing."

Quiet vacationing involves employees taking unauthorized time off while still appearing to be on the clock.

According to recent data, more than 25% of American workers admit to taking unsanctioned time away from their tasks, with most of these employees working remotely.

Some business experts recommend managers implement more virtual meetings to keep employees engaged and reduce this practice.

A separate survey by The Harris Poll found that 78% of workers don’t use their full paid time off, with the average employee only taking 15 days of paid leave last year.

On the flip side, experts are now advocating for "loud vacationing," which encourages workers to clearly communicate when they are taking time off and to fully disconnect from work without guilt.

Job counselors argue that quiet vacations aren’t true breaks, as employees remain partially plugged in, which affects their well-being.

To combat this, experts suggest managers encourage loud vacationing by openly discussing upcoming trips with their employees and showing enthusiasm for their time off.

They also recommend that managers set an example by taking their own vacations and fully unplugging from work to promote a healthier work culture.