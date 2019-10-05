'Queens' share breast cancer awareness photo shoot

article

A trio of Alabama breast cancer survivors are sharing a photo shoot to celebrate their fight against the disease and spread awareness.

Jackie Judkins, Temecha Williams, and Shandrika Christopher gathered together in Anniston, Alabama last weekend for the photos, which were themed around "Queens Boxing Out Cancer."

A few weeks before on Sept. 19, Judkins finished her last round of chemo. Williams has been in remission for a year. Christopher has been cancer-free for six years.

The photos show the three women dressed up like queens with pink boxing gloves.

The women say the did the photo shoot to let women know that breast cancer is more common than people think.

"We have to stick together as women and uplift each other," Christopher said. "Always remember it's mind over matter."

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

