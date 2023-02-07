Quavo, Offset reportedly fight backstage before Grammys tribute for slain Migos member Takeoff

Migos rappers Quavo and Offset reportedly got into a physical altercation just before the televised tribute to fallen member Takeoff at the Grammys Sunday night.

Sources tell TMZ that just before Quavo took the stage to perform his song "Without You" during the show's "In Memoriam" segment, the Georgia rapper and his former bandmate got in a physical fight backstage.

According to TMZ, The Grammys asked Offset to be part of the tribute to Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Texas last year, but Quavo prevented his relative from joining him.

OFFSET CALLS DEATH OF TAKEOFF ‘UNBEARABLE’

In the performance, Quavo performed the tribute along with the gospel group Maverick City Music and help up Takeoff's chain.

Quavo performs onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Houston

Takeoff, whose name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed by gunfire outside a private party at a Downtown Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Two others were injured in the shooting.

Police believe the shooting happened after a high-stakes dice game at a private party. There was an argument that happened after the game that erupted into gunshots.

Takeoff was an unarmed and a bystander, investigators said.

"There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting," HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said. "I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside. He was not armed."

MIGOS, TAKEOFF FANS PACK STATE FARM ARENA FOR MEMORIAL

Burrow said investigators learned more than 30 people were standing outside the bowling alley when the shooting happened. Police did not release the exact number.

Every person left the scene without providing a statement to investigators. Police found some people the night of the shooting and the days that followed.

Offset and Quavo of Migos perform at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 02, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Who is Patrick Clark, Takeoff's alleged killer?

A month after the deadly shooting, officials arrested and charged Clark with murder.

Investigators say they reconstructed the shooting to confirm ballistic evidence.

"Through that we were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the lethal shooter in the case, that's why he's charged with murder," Burrow said.

According to court documents, shortly after Takeoff was killed Clark, "applied for an expedited passport by submitting a travel itinerary for an upcoming flight to Mexico."

Records show Clark had a large amount of cash. Prosecutors argued he was a flight risk.

The Associated Press and FOX 26 Houston Digital contributed to this report.