Pushing through the 'pain' at Peachtree Corners obstacle course

The Brief Fort Pain is a free outdoor obstacle course located at the Town Green in Peachtree Corners. It's a "ninja warrior"-style course made up of more than two dozen obstacles that’s open daily to anyone 18 years of age and older. Fort Pain is open until 10:00 p.m. daily, and is located at 5140 Town Center Boulevard.



August is National Wellness Month — and just because you're not paying for an expensive gym membership doesn’t mean you don’t have a place to build strength and confidence.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours "hanging out" (and we mean that literally…) at Fort Pain, the free outdoor obstacle course in Peachtree Corners. Yes, you read that correctly: there is a "ninja warrior"-style course made up of more than two dozen obstacles that’s open daily to anyone 18 years of age and older…for free! And it’s all located at the Town Green in Peachtree Corners, just steps away from some of the city’s top restaurant and retail destinations.

New to the whole "ninja obstacle course" thing? No problem: there are instructional videos right on the city’s website (click here). But for those in the know, here are a few of the experiences waiting for you at Fort Pain: a salmon ladder, 10- and 12-foot warped walls, a peg wall, and balancing logs. City leaders say the activities are aimed at healthy, strong adults that move well and have an overall high level of athletic skill.

Fort Pain is open until 10:00 p.m. daily, and is located at 5140 Town Center Boulevard. For more information on the park, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning there, getting into the "swing" of things in more ways than one!