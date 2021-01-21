Push to improve Atlanta's security

There are more cameras -- public and private -- monitoring what is going on in Atlanta than in most cities given the area covered.

But maintenance needs to be improved and some sections of town need additional cameras.

"You want to know what I hear from my constituents -- cameras, more cameras," said Joyce Sheperd, a veteran member of the city council.

Residents realize the growing importance of technology in helping law enforcement try to handle spikes in crime, especially violent behavior.

When a seven-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet and killed before Christmas, there was an image from a camera in Buckhead which ultimately led to the identity of the alleged triggerman.

He is now behind bars.

Several council members have contributed tens of thousands from their office accounts to purchase more cameras for police use.

Others, including some who represent neighborhoods on the south side, will hold community meetings in the coming days to discuss additional surveillance -- how many and what locations.

For those who live or have a business in Atlanta, contact the Neighborhood Planning Unit.

