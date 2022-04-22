Pursuit in Harris County ends with 1 dead, 6 injured

article

One person is dead, and six others were injured following an evening pursuit in West Harris County on Friday.

Authorities said units with the Harris County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was carrying three juveniles around 5:45 p.m. on the 4900 block of Greenhouse.

That's when, authorities said the male driver, who is possibly a 16-year-old, fled from authorities.

Authorities said the suspect fled southbound on Greenhouse in excess of 100 miles per hour, lost control of the vehicle, went airborne over the median, and crashed into a truck that was going northbound on Greenhouse.

An adult male driver and an eight-year-old juvenile male in the truck were airlifted to the hospital. The male driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. The juvenile male was said to be in surgery as of this update.

Following that crash, the suspect's vehicle crashed into a second vehicle that had four people inside. Two people in that vehicle were taken to the hospital, the other two people were uninjured.

Authorities said a third vehicle was also struck. However, no one was injured in that vehicle.

Officials said it's unclear at this time why the deputy initiated the traffic stop or why the driver fled from the deputy. However, the suspect driver has been charged with felony murder, reckless aggravated assault-serious bodily injury, and three counts of aggravated assault-bodily injury.