Pump malfunction results in boil water advisory in Fairburn

A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Fairburn after a malfunction at a local water treatment plant.

Officials with the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management say the Chattahoochee Water Treatment plant had a pump malfunction.

The city says the pump is operational, and they are monitoring its operation and system pressures.

Residents in the South Fulton area may experience problems with their water pressure in the area for the next few hours. It is not clear when the fluctuations are expected to be over.

Boil water advisory for the city of Fairburn

Out of caution, the DMW has issued a boil water advisory until further notice.

Officials say all residents, businesses, and property owners who have experienced low water pressure should boil all water before using or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or brushing their teeth.

Water should be boiled for at least one minute past a rolling boil.

Residents should not drink any public water fountains in the affected area.

The DWM is working with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to sample the affected zones and ensure that no systems have been contaminated.