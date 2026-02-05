Pullman Yards hosts massive serial killer exhibition

The Brief "Serial Killer: The Exhibition" is set to make its United States debut at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards beginning this Feb. 7. The exhibition features more than 2,100 original artifacts connected to serial killers, ranging from Jeffrey Dahmer’s glasses to John Wayne Gacy’s typewriter. Curators say the focus is on a "documentary, museum-based approach" rather than sensationalism or pure entertainment.



You’ve seen their chilling stories play out on television. Now, a groundbreaking immersive exhibition will bring true crime lovers closer than ever to the inner lives of the world’s most notorious serial killers.

"Serial Killer: The Exhibition" is set to make its United States debut at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards beginning this Saturday, Feb. 7 — and this morning, Good Day Atlanta was granted exclusive access for a first look at the chilling collection inside. The exhibition, already a major draw in international cities including London and Paris, features more than 2,100 original artifacts connected to serial killers, ranging from Jeffrey Dahmer’s glasses to John Wayne Gacy’s typewriter. Exhibit curators say many of the items come directly from private collections, which means they’ve rarely been seen by the public — and they also say the focus is on a "documentary, museum-based approach" rather than sensationalism or pure entertainment.

New in Atlanta is a section specifically dedicated to serial killers from various regions of the United States — including the Deep South. That means figures with Georgia connections like Wayne Williams, Howard Belcher, and Gary Bowles are part of the exhibit. Curators say the Atlanta engagement is also the largest of its kind ever presented, with more than a thousand additional artifacts more than were included in its Berlin stop. Following its time at Pullman Yards, we’re told "Serial Killer: The Exhibition" will embark on a tour of the country.

Pullman Yards is located at 225 Rogers Street Northeast in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood. For more information on "Serial Killer: The Exhibition," click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our first look inside the 27,000-square-foot immersive experience.