The Brief "Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue" is set to open at Pullman Yards this Friday, bringing the world of Minecraft to life for the very first time in the Southeast. Designers describe the experience as an immersive and interactive quest, sending visitors on an hour-long rescue mission through several iconic Minecraft biomes. "Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue" was created by multimedia creative studio Supply + Demand, in collaboration with Experience MOD and game developer Mojang Studios.



Atlanta’s Pullman Yards has become one of the city’s go-to destinations for immersive experiences — and next on the agenda is a live-action version of the best-selling game of all time!

"Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue" is set to open at Pullman Yards this Friday, bringing the world of Minecraft to life for the very first time in the Southeast. Designers describe the experience as an immersive and interactive quest, sending visitors on an hour-long rescue mission through several iconic Minecraft biomes (which are unique regions within the game). The ultimate goal? Collect all the ingredients for a life-saving potion to save villagers from a zombie attack!

"Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue" was created by multimedia creative studio Supply + Demand, in collaboration with Experience MOD and game developer Mojang Studios. Never played Minecraft before? No problem — those creators say it was designed to be accessible to both experienced games and those new to the Minecraft world.

"Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue" opens Friday, November 20th for a limited time at Pullman Yards (225 Rogers Street Northeast). Tickets start at $32 and are available for purchase here.

We could try to explain the entire immersive experience in this article, but let’s be honest — it’s a lot easier to show you! So, click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a first look at the interactive adventure!