Puerto Rican community in Georgia incensed over racist joke at Trump rally

The Brief Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made derogatory remarks about Puerto Rico during a Trump rally, potentially affecting the presidential election outcome in key battleground states like Georgia. Despite their inability to vote in general elections, Puerto Ricans may influence the election by reaching out to relatives in the mainland U.S. The Trump campaign is attempting to disassociate from Hinchcliffe's offensive comments, stating they do not align with President Trump or his campaign's views. Members of the Puerto Rican and Latino communities in Georgia have publicly denounced Hinchcliffe's racist comments at a news conference. Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris has gained endorsements from Puerto Rican celebrities, including Bad Bunny, in the wake of Hinchcliffe's inflammatory remarks.



A comic who called Puerto Rico garbage before a packed Donald Trump rally in New York could have a major impact on the presidential election in Georgia. Puerto Ricans cannot vote in general elections despite being U.S. citizens, but they can exert a powerful influence by persuading relatives on the mainland.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and the Trump campaign continue to face backlash for his racist jokes about Puerto Rico and minorities during the Madison Square Garden event.

Members of Georgia's Puerto Rican and Latino communities expressed their outrage at a news conference in Norcross on Tuesday.

"Words matter, especially if somebody is going to be the leader of this nation," said community leader Grace Williams.

The Trump campaign has tried to distance itself from the comedian, saying Hinchcliffe's joke about Puerto Rico does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.

Just a week before Election Day, speakers said the vulgar remarks could hurt Trump in key battleground states.

"One-hundred thousand Puerto Ricans live in the metro area, and we vote," said Williams.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris is competing with Trump to win over Puerto Rican communities in swing states. Shortly after, stand-up comic Tony Hinchcliffe said, "I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico," multiple Puerto Rican celebrities, including reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny, announced they were backing Harris.

Hinchcliffe’s set also included lewd and racist comments about Latinos, Jews and Black people, all of whom are key constituencies in the election.