Publix announces second round of COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Publix will start taking appointments on Tuesday morning for its second round of allotted Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The supermarket chain has also both increased and changed location since the first round was distributed.

Appointments can be made starting on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. online at publix.com/covidvaccine. Those appointments will be for Thursday through Saturday. The pharmacies and stores cannot take reservations by phone.

Vaccines are now open in Georgia for those who are first responders, health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

There will now be 139 Publix pharmacies offering the vaccine, which’s up from 108 during the first round. Publix said the location left out during the second round still could receive the vaccine in the future.

Publix said pharmacies in the Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Chatham, Cherokee, Clarke, Cobb, Colquitt, Columbia, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Glynn, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Houston, Lee, Lowndes, Muscogee, Oconee, Paulding, Richmond, Rockdale, Tift, Troup and Walton counties. A full list of locations can be found at publix.com/covidvaccine.

About cost and eligibility, Publix explains:

"Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number."

Publix stores are also working with Florida and South Carolina to provide vaccines in those states.

"We’re grateful to continue working with the state of Georgia to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to our Georgia communities," said Publix CEO Todd Jones. "As more doses become available, it’s our hope we can help more people in our communities receive this important vaccination."

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with nearly a quarter-million employees operating 1,264 stores in seven Southern states.

