Publix is now selling their own masks

A month ago, Publix began allowing employees to wear masks. Over a week ago, they made it mandatory for workers.

Now, they are selling their own branded masks in the iconic Publix green with elastic ear bands. Online, the store is selling a two-pack of face masks at $15.95, or 10 masks for almost $70.

However, according to the website, the masks may not be shipped until the end of May.

“Double-layered lightweight polyester, breathable face mask,” the mask description says. “Designed for everyday use, not medical grade. Features elastic loops to hold in place. Made in USA. Reusable and machine washable. Masks are not medical grade and have not been approved or endorsed by the CDC. Manufacturer makes no representations, express or implied, as to the efficacy of these masks against preventing the spread of any contagions.”

Publix is also selling neck gaiters for $12.95.

Shipping is free for the masks. A $7 discount is applied during checkout.

