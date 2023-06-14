Atlanta police push for earlier pension over PTSD

There are highly charged moments captured on police video that are now familiar images, like the response to the recent active shooter case in Midtown.

Officers deal with these public situations, but also encounter many stressors that aren't as visible. An Atlanta police supervisor told city leaders about the stressful, and even shocking, scenes officers may encounter on any given day.

"As the body camera supervisor, I had to constantly look at footage," said Atlanta Police Sgt. Angela Blue, recalling an unforgettable instance of child abuse she secondhandedly witnessed. "The men and women for the fire department and police department had to go in there with a young lady who had a mental illness, and she threw her baby in the oven … that sticks with me."

Atlanta Police Sgt. Angela Blue

Sgt. Blue said veteran officers need to have an option to retire earlier than the standard thirty years, suggesting twenty-five years or even twenty.

That sort of flexibility, the union leader said, could make the job more attractive and serve as a tool to recruit, or keep the manpower the city already has.

Atlanta City Council addresses police pensions.

Right now, budget decisions are being made.

Beyond the recent moves to provide take-home cars, there are some other ideas that can be implemented quickly.

Atlanta Police Department squad car

"Simply ask the commissioner of human resources to look into establishing the shift differential," said Council member Dustin Hillis, referring to officers requesting better pay for taking on less favorable shifts.

Council member Howard Shook said the pension issue would not be a quick fix, but agreed it was worth the council looking into.