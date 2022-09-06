Atlanta police searching for prowler suspect caught on doorbell camera

article

The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera after allegedly trying to break into a woman's home.

Officials say on Aug. 7, officers responded to a call about a possible prowler at the home on the 1600 block of Waysome Way NW.

At the scene, the female victim said she saw a man on her Ring camera walking around her front porch. When she checked the rear of her home, officials say she found damage from an apparent attempt from someone to force their way inside.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but weren't able to find him.

Investigators described the suspect as a Black male with a medium build. In the footage, he was wearing a yellow jacket, white shirt, blue jean shorts, a black hat, and black slides.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).