Protesters rally outside Gwinnett County Jail after three incarcerated men die

Activists who gathered outside the Gwinnett County Jail Saturday afternoon said they were angry.

After the deaths of three men behind bars, their loved ones stood alongside members of state and local NAACP chapters to demand answers and better conditions.

"They are human beings," said Penny Poole, the president of the Gwinnett County NAACP. "They are someone’s son, someone’s brother."

Corey Bryant, Deion Strayhorn, and Ian Longshore all arrived at the county jail in handcuffs.

They left in body bags.

"I have made several phone calls, my family has made phone calls, and they have told me absolutely nothing," said Longshore’s mother, Kimberly.

She said other inmates told her they saw him reach for a panic button, then collapse.

They saw my son fall to the ground and no one ever came until it was roll call the next morning," Longshore said.

An initial report from the sheriff’s office claims that guards found an unknown white powder in Longshore and Bryant’s cells.

At Saturday’s protest, organizers invited deputies who were gathered for a career expo up to the podium to respond to the families’ pleas.

"I want to extend my condolences," an unidentified deputy told the crowd. "We are committed to assisting with a robust investigation into the deaths of these three gentlemen while in our custody. Their deaths demand our full attention."

Beyond their three deaths, protesters say they want reform and improvements in conditions for those awaiting trial, who are innocent until proven guilty.

The deputy told the families that those investigations are now in the hands of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.