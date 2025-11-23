Proposed rule could reclassify nursing degrees, limit student loan access

The Brief A proposed federal rule would remove nursing from the list of professional degrees. Graduate nursing students could face lower borrowing limits for federal student loans. Georgia nursing leaders warn the change could worsen healthcare provider shortages.



A new proposed rule from the U.S. Department of Education could remove nursing from the list of federally recognized "professional degrees," sparking concern from nursing schools and healthcare leaders across Georgia.

Why you should care:

While the proposal would not affect state licensure, accreditation, or the validity of nursing degrees, experts warn it could have serious financial implications — particularly for graduate students studying to become nurse practitioners, nurse anesthetists, and other advanced practice providers.

For undergraduate nursing students, the impact would be minimal in the short term. But for those pursuing graduate-level degrees, the distinction is critical.

What we know:

The Department of Education uses the term "professional degree" to determine which programs qualify for higher federal student loan limits. Under the proposed rule, graduate nursing students would face lower annual and lifetime borrowing caps, potentially making it more difficult to finance their education.

Nineteen schools in Georgia currently offer advanced practice nursing programs, including Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing.

What they're saying:

Linda McCauley, Dean of Emory’s School of Nursing, said the change could have a ripple effect throughout the healthcare system.

"Clearly, the public sees that these professionals play a major role in access to care," McCauley said. "So when you put a bottleneck into their preparation, it will limit the number of providers that are able to see patients."

National data show that about one in four outpatient visits in the U.S. are handled by nurse practitioners or physician assistants — roles that require advanced graduate training.

McCauley and other advocates warn that reducing financial access to these programs could worsen healthcare provider shortages, especially in rural and underserved areas.

The other side:

The Department of Education has offered limited explanation for the change, saying in a brief statement that the update would "align with historical precedent for the definition of a professional degree."

What's next:

If finalized, the new rule would take effect for loans disbursed on or after July 1, 2026.