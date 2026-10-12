Proof of the Pudding cooks up a classic Georgia National Fair experience

There are a lot of reasons to stop by this year’s Georgia National Fair in Perry, but let’s be honest: at the very top of the list is food!

The Georgia National Fair is happening now through October 18th at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, continuing a family-friendly tradition that began back in 1990. There’s a packed schedule over the 10-day event, including livestock competitions, live concerts, and a long list of vendors and food options.

And speaking of food, Atlanta-based catering company Proof of the Pudding put us to work this morning, taking the Good Day Atlanta cameras behind the scenes to show what it takes to feed a steady stream of fairgoers over 10 days! As the exclusive food and beverage partner for the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Proof of the Pudding is in charge of permanent dining locations and premium hospitality, and also works with third-party concessionaires to make sure guests get all their favorite fair classics.

Oh, and did we mention the Corn Dog Eating Competition?

The fair’s 2nd annual Corn Dog Eating Competition is set to take place this Saturday, October 17th at Noon at the Tower Stage. Presented by Proof of the Pudding and The Donut Family, the competition will challenge constants to stuff their faces with 10 corn dogs each. The fastest eater from each qualifying round will move on to the Winner's Round, which features contestants eating a special dessert! No utensils, by the way — we’re talking hand-eating only — and contestants much finish the entire corn dog!

Fair hours are 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily, and the midway is open from Noon to 11:00 p.m. on weekdays and 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. General admission on-site is $15 for card payment or $20 cash for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 10. For more information on visiting the Georgia National Fair, click here.