By CNS author
Published 
Military
City News Service

Procession held for Rancho Cucamonga Marine killed in Kabul airport attacks

The body of Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan, was returned to Southern California Tuesday and carried in a procession across the Inland Empire.

The body of Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan, was returned to Southern California Tuesday and carried in a procession to Forest Lawn Covina Hills.

Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga in San Bernardino County, died Aug. 26 in the attack at Kabul Airport that also killed 10 other Marines, a U.S. Navy corpsman and a U.S. Army soldier, along with more than 100 Afghanis.

dylan.jpg

Two other Southland Marines -- Lance Cpl. Kareem Grant Nikoui, 20, of Norco, and Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio -- also died in the attack.

A procession carrying Merola's remains was held across the Inland Empire honoring Merola.

A public funeral service for Merola will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Forest Lawn, followed by a private burial service.

