Procession to honor DeKalb firefighter killed in warehouse fire

The Brief Procession today for DeKalb firefighter Preston Fant. Fant died Monday battling a warehouse fire in Stone Mountain. Cause of the deadly fire remains under investigation.



A procession will be held this morning to honor Master Firefighter Preston Fant, who died in the line of duty while battling a warehouse fire on Monday and to escort his body to a funeral home.

What we know:

The procession is scheduled to begin at around 9 a.m. at Fire Station 24 on Redan Road in Stone Mountain and will travel to West Cobb Funeral Home in Marietta. Drivers can expect delays on the roads during the procession.

Authorities said Fant died Monday after becoming trapped while trying to rescue another firefighter during the blaze. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

What they're saying:

Fant was a 21-year veteran of Atlanta Fire. He leaves behind a wife and 5 children. During a press conference on Tuesday, he was described as an "elite firefighter" and a "good man." He was also praised for his bravery and willingness to run into danger to help another.

A GoFundMe has been established for his family.

What we don't know:

At this time, funeral plans have not been announced.