Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum talks tour, new music

"You know, we didn’t even plan on being a band. We just started to do this as an experiment – or for fun – and it took off. And we’ve just been trying to catch up to it ever since."

That’s how Emmy-nominated actor Michael C. Hall — best known as the title character in the hit TV series "Dexter" — sums up his experience thus far as vocalist for the rock band Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum. Hall teamed up with keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen and drummer Peter Yanowitz to form the group, which released its debut album "Thanks For Coming" last year.

Asked about developing the album’s definable sound, Hall says, "It certainly isn’t a result of us having a conversation where we decided how we wanted to sound, or who we wanted to sound like, of the kind of music we wanted to make. I mean, our sound is the result of just the three of us bringing what we bring and the thing that happens when all three of those things intersect."

And band members say they’re ready to bring that unique sound to live venues across the country, including The Masquerade in Atlanta on July 29.

Of performing the band’s music live, Katz-Bohen says, "It’s something deeply personal that really moves us that we work on in the studio, and then to see other people who know the songs and will sing along in some cases…they’ve internalized it in the same way that we have. It’s an awesome experience."

Along with touring, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum is also working on new music.

"We have a brand-new record that we’re hoping to drop in early ’23 and possibly a couple singles from that will come out this fall," says Yanowitz. "We’re starting to work on some new videos for that stuff. And we’re really, really thrilled about this new record."

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum will perform at The Masquerade in Atlanta on July 29. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $25 — click here for more information on the show.