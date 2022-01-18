Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treat King Center volunteers to meals on MLK Day

article

Volunteers at The King Center in Atlanta got a nice surprise courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex provided free meals to volunteers at the King Center working at a both service project gathering supplies for homeless individuals in Atlanta and a nonpartisan voter registration drive.

On Twitter, King's daughter Dr. Bernice King offered her thanks to the former British royalty.

"Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for @TheKingCenter's King Day Community Service Project volunteers today," King wrote. "I’m so grateful for your graciousness in honoring my father."

"Your care matters so much to those here to register and educate voters and collect items for our homeless neighbors," A spokesperson for the King Center wrote in the organization's own tweet.

According to People Magazine, the food trucks involved in the donation were Paige's Pastries & Bistro and Parlay Savory Saloon, both local Black-owned businesses.

This year's theme for the holiday honoring the civil rights leader was "It Starts with Me: Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community."

The keynote speaker for the annual King Center Commemorative Service also had a connection to Prince Harry and Meghan. North Carolina's Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, the presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, also gave the sermon at their wedding in 2018.

