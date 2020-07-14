President Trump to visit Atlanta Wednesday to tout infrastructure project

article

President Donald Trump is expected to visit metro Atlanta this week to announce the implementation of a new policy allowing for expedited infrastructure projects in the Atlanta area and across the United States.

Trump will make the announcement Wednesday, July 15, at UPS Hapeville Airport Hub where he will highlight his process that will expedite the review for the Interstate 75 lane expansion project in Georgia, White House officials told FOX News.

This will be the president's ninth trip to Georgia and his sixth visit to Atlanta during his administration.

His latest visit was on March 6 when he visited the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention amid the worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic.

