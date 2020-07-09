President Trump to visit Atlanta next week

article

President Donald Trump is expected to visit metro Atlanta next week to announce the implementation of a new policy allowing for expedited infrastructure projects in the Atlanta area and across the United States.

Trump will make the announcemnt Wednesday, July 15, at UPS Hapeville Airport Hub Wednesday where he will highltight his proces that will expedite the review for the I-75 lane expansion project in Georgia, White House officials told FOX News.

This will be the president's ninth trip to Georgia and his sixth visit to Atlanta during his Administration. His latest visit was on March 6 when he visited the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention amid the worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic.