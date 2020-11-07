Supporters of both President Trump, Biden rally in Milwaukee

Joe Biden has won the presidency, defeating President Donald Trump in the 2020 race for the White House, according to projections by the Associated Press and FOX News.

Following the news, demonstrations that were both pro-Biden and pro-Trump emerged across the country -- including in Milwaukee.

It was a celebration on Saturday afternoon for Biden supporters on Milwaukee's west side.

"You got to dance. You got to scream. You got to do something because of the joy. The darkness is over, thank god," said Kathy Arciszewski, a Biden supporter.

Supporters organized a car parade after Biden was formally projected as the next president. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, a Democrat, joined in and called for the state to move forward.

"I think this is a time to be gracious and move on. America wants us to move on," Barrett said.

Just a few miles away, though, a gathering formed that was much less celebratory.

President Trump supporters joined together to say it's not over, despite the projected defeat.

"We'll know by Christmas. We got to let it work itself out and take the right procedures.," said Danielle Wojak, a Trump supporter.

The Trump campaign sent an email to supporters on Saturday morning that said: "There have been irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results."

Volunteers count absentee ballots in Milwaukee

The emails asked for donations to a recount fund. Election officials have consistently said that there is no evidence of voter fraud in Wisconsin.

"I think our election administrators have done a wonderful job under an incredibly and increasingly challenging set of circumstances. Their work should be commended and there have been no signs of any nefarious activity," said Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat.

Supporters of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden rally in Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 7.

But four days after Election Day, it's clear that there are still divisions to overcome.

"We're going to fight and we're going to fight right to the end. Sleepy Joe is not going to win this election when it's all over," Brian, a Trump supporter from Muskego, said.

The president's campaign cannot officially request a recount until canvassing work is over.

In Wisconsin, counties have until Nov. 17 canvass and certify the results. The results are then sent to the state, where a third layer of checking the numbers takes place.