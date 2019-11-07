President Trump arrives in Atlanta

article

President Donald Trump has traveled to Atlanta for a luncheon in Buckhead and the launch of a black voter initiative as part of his re-election campaign.

Air Force One took off around 10:45 a.m. Friday and touched down at Dobbins Air Reserve Base shortly after 12 p.m.

President Trump is first scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion with supporters at a luncheon in Buckhead. Then, at 2 p.m., the president will launch his new Black Voices for Trump Coalition at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Pres. Trump will be headed back to the White House following his remarks in Atlanta.

TRAVEL: While specific road closures are never released for presidential visits, it is safe to assume travel will be impacted along Interstate 75 and U.S. 41, as well as various surface streets in Buckhead and downtown as well as the Downtown Connector.

The president is expected to land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base late Friday morning and move to events in Buckhead just before noon. As for closures, there are two routes the presidential motorcade could take:

Advertisement

I-75 SB to I-85 NB to GA 400 NB

I-75 SB to I-285 EB to GA 400 SB

In the early afternoon hours, the motorcade will travel from Buckhead to the Georgia World Congress Center before moving back to Air Force One at Dobbins in Marietta.

Commuters in Cobb County and points north along I-75 and I-575 might want to telecommute Friday, if possible, but should definitely plan to avoid the normal afternoon commute times.

The impact times are roughly 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with at least four separate interstate shutdowns during that timeframe.

MARTA service in Buckhead and Downtown will also be interrupted periodically throughout the day to allow for presidential transport.

Vice President Mike Pence will also travel into Dobbins using Air Force Two, arriving a little later than President Trump. His specific plans haven't been released, but he's expected to make remarks at the same event at the Georgia World Congress Center, so he'll likely take a similar path as the president.

FOX 5 Atlanta will have complete coverage of President Trump’s visit throughout the day on FOX5Atlanta.com.