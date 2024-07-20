Expand / Collapse search

President Biden completes sixth dose of COVID-19 medicine, improving 'steadily,' doctor says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 20, 2024 1:42pm EDT
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 16: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on July 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

President Joe Biden completed his sixth dose of PAXLOVID on Saturday morning, and, according to his doctor, he is improving "steadily."

Biden, 81, tested positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

He self-isolated at his home in Delaware while receiving the oral antiviral pill.

"He is still experiencing a loose, non­productive cough and hoarseness, but his symptoms continue to improve steadily. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear," Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor said on Saturday.

It's believed that Biden came down with the KP .2.3 variant of the disease, which, according to the CDC, has accounted for nearly a third of new infections in the United States.

Surge in new COVID cases across US

COVID is back and health care providers are now working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make sure this new surge does not turn into another full-blown pandemic.

"The President continues to tolerate treatment well and will continue PAXLOVID as planned. He continues to perform all of his presidential duties," the doctor continued.

Biden last tested positive for COVID-19 twice in the summer of 2022, when he had a primary case and a rebound case of the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.