President Biden completes sixth dose of COVID-19 medicine, improving 'steadily,' doctor says

President Joe Biden completed his sixth dose of PAXLOVID on Saturday morning, and, according to his doctor, he is improving "steadily."

Biden, 81, tested positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

He self-isolated at his home in Delaware while receiving the oral antiviral pill.

"He is still experiencing a loose, non­productive cough and hoarseness, but his symptoms continue to improve steadily. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear," Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor said on Saturday.

It's believed that Biden came down with the KP .2.3 variant of the disease, which, according to the CDC, has accounted for nearly a third of new infections in the United States.

"The President continues to tolerate treatment well and will continue PAXLOVID as planned. He continues to perform all of his presidential duties," the doctor continued.

Biden last tested positive for COVID-19 twice in the summer of 2022, when he had a primary case and a rebound case of the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.