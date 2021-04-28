President Biden, first lady travel to Georgia Thursday

article

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will be visiting Georgia on Thursday.

The Bidens will be meeting with Jimmy Carter, and his wife, Rosalynn, in Plains, Georgia shortly after noon. The 96-year-old former president and the 93-year-old former first lady were unable to attend Biden’s inauguration because of the coronavirus pandemic. Both couples are now vaccinated, and the Carters have resumed worshipping in-person at their longtime church.

Biden was a young Delaware senator and Carter ally during the Georgian’s term in the White House, from 1977 to 1981. Carter is now the longest-lived American president in history.

Biden then will head to Gwinnett County for an early evening drive-in car rally. The Bidens are expected to be at the rally at Infinite Energy Center in Duluth around 6 p.m.

Biden's trip to Georgia comes a day after his first scheduled address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening.

Biden had previously been in Georgia in March with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.