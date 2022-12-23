President Biden, first lady bring holiday cheer to Children’s National Hospital

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
9
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Clay County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 5:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Habersham County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

President Biden, first lady bring holiday cheer to Children’s National Hospital

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:20PM
Joe Biden
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - President Biden joined First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Friday for an annual holiday visit to Children's National Hospital. 

The first lady read "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats while the commander-in-chief helped hold the book open so all the patients and their families could see the illustrations. 

According to the hospital, it's the 80th year the first lady has visited during the holidays. The Bidens hope to start a new tradition by having the president join her in the years to come. 